Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra, who is fondly called 'Desi Girl', turned 43 on Friday.

On her birthday, she not only received heartfelt messages from her family members but also garnered sweet wishes from her colleagues in the film industry.

Also Read | 'Saiyaara' Public Review: Audience Calls Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Starrer Film Entertaining After Slow First Half.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram Story and shared a candid throwback picture with PCJ.

In the picture, Priyanka and Kareena were seen standing on stage beside each other.

Also Read | 'Son of Sardaar 2' Song 'Po Po': Guru Randhawa Calls Working With Ajay Devgn 'Exciting' (Watch Video).

In the caption, Kareena wrote, "You were always meant for global domination (red heart emoticon) Keep soaring PCJ no one like you. Happy birthday."

Priyanka and Kareena have worked together in the hit films 'Aitraaz' and 'Don'. A few years ago, the two stars also appeared for an episode of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee with Karan.

Katrina Kaif also showered some birthday love on Priyanka.

"Happy Birthday to this super dynamo. Words fall short to describe your awesomeness," Katrina posted on Instagram, adding an adorable picture with Priyanka.

As clock struck 12, Priyanka posted a beautiful birthday post, expressing gratitude to the universe.

She shared a sneak peek into her birthday celebration, which included a relaxing beachside vacation with her husband, Nick Jonas, their daughter, Malti Marie, and close family and friends.

Her birthday post included a video montage of the special moments from her getaway. The clip features Priyanka smiling in a bright yellow bikini, enjoying cuddles with Nick, and creating memories with baby Malti. From playing in the sea to petting animals, the video captures happy and peaceful family moments.Along with the beautiful visuals,

Priyanka shared a heartfelt message for her fans that read, "As I prepare to go into another year around the sun, on my birthday eve, all I can be is grateful. I feel so protected by the universe and so thankful for all the gifts that have been provided to me. My family is my greatest gift, and all of my incredible well-wishers around the world. Thank you. So, with immense gratitude, I go into 43, baby!"

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in 'Heads of State,' an Amazon Prime Video action-comedy where she stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She plays MI6 agent Noel Bisset in the film, which follows global leaders trying to stop a major conspiracy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)