Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): A wave of nostalgia has swept across Instagram as users revisit snapshots from a decade ago, particularly from 2016. The trend, dubbed "2026 is the new 2016," sees people recreating old photos, reviving fashion and aesthetics, and reflecting on a simpler digital era.

And Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has become the latest celebrity to join the viral 2016 trend on Instagram.

Taking a stroll down memory lane, Kareena dug out several priceless pictures from 2016, the year when she was blessed with her firstborn, Taimur. From sharing her unseen pregnancy pictures to posting adorable pictures with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena's "2016 photo dump" phase is quite adorable.

Check out the pictures here.

Sharing the throwback pictures, Kareena on Instagram wrote, "The year of the bump."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in 'Daayra,' an upcoming investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. (ANI)

