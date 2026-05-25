Entertainment News | Kate Mansi to Exit Soap Opera 'General Hospital' After Three Years

Washington DC [US], May 25 (ANI): Actor Kate Mansi is set to exit daily soap opera 'General Hospital' after three years in the role of Kristina Corinthos Davis, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the Mansi's final episodes will air in June. Mansi joined 'General Hospital' in 2023 after a nine-year run on NBC's 'Days of Our Lives.' On 'General Hospital,' she stepped into a role that had previously been played by Lexie Answorth.

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Mansi was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award last year for her work on 'General Hospital.' She won a Daytime Emmy in 2017 for playing Abigail Deveraux on 'Days of Our Lives.'

She has directed two episodes of 'General Hospital' during her time on the show. The show is executive-produced by Frank Valentini.

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In a statement, Valentini asserted, "We love Kate and support her decision to leave" and suggested that she would be welcome back.

"The door is always open, and we appreciate all that she has added to the show these past three years," he said as quoted by Variety.

Mansi's other credits include the Amazon/Freevee drama series 'Casa Grande,' which aired in 2023, and was followed by a 'Casa Grande' film that debuted earlier this month on Prime Video.

She toplined the 2019 NBC miniseries 'Days of Our Lives: Chad and Abby in Paris.' Mansi also starred in the 2020 indie feature 'Legend of the Muse,' reported Variety.

The actress was last seen in the film 'Casa Grande', which was directed by Juan Pablo Arias Munoz and written by Arias Munoz and Sherell Jackson.

The film starred Lou Diamond Phillips, John Pyper-Ferguson, Christina Moore, Kate Mansi, and Madison Lawlor. It was released in April in the US. (ANI)

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