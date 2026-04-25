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News INDIA Mumbai: Shatabdi Hospital Doctors Save 9-Year-Old Girl After Ear Infection Spreads to Brain Doctors at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali saved a 9-year-old girl from a life-threatening brain clot caused by an untreated ear infection. The child suffered from CVST and a stroke due to a cholesteatoma that spread to her brain. After intensive care and surgery, she has been discharged. Doctors warn not to ignore persistent ear issues.

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A multidisciplinary team of doctors at a municipal hospital in Mumbai have successfully treated a nine-year-old girl who developed a life-threatening brain condition triggered by a chronic ear infection. The case, handled at the Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital (Shatabdi Hospital) in Kandivali, underscores the severe complications that can arise from untreated ear diseases.

Emergency Admission and Diagnosis of a Minor Girl

The child was initially admitted to the hospital with symptoms including a persistent headache, fever, and vomiting. Her condition deteriorated rapidly after admission, as she became drowsy and increasingly unresponsive. Upon clinical examination, the medical staff identified signs of elevated intracranial pressure and suspected a localised infection. Shiv Ratan Agarwal, the Founder of Bikaji Foods, Dies of Heart Attack Days After Wife’s Bypass Surgery.

Advanced imaging and investigations confirmed the presence of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST). This rare condition involves a blood clot in the brain’s venous sinuses, which blocks blood drainage and leads to potentially fatal swelling or strokes if not addressed immediately.

Multidisciplinary Intensive Care

A specialised team led by ENT surgeon Dr Rajesh Yadav, alongside paediatricians Dr Rajaram Welling and Dr Prajakta Joshi, and anesthetist Dr. Vijay Ranglani, initiated a high-intensity treatment regimen. The protocol included aggressive antibiotic therapy and the administration of blood thinners to resolve the clot. During the course of treatment, the patient's respiratory status declined, necessitating temporary ventilator support. However, following a period of intensive care, her condition stabilised, allowing the surgical team to address the root cause of the crisis.

The Role of Cholesteatoma

Further evaluation revealed that the brain infection originated from a cholesteatoma - an abnormal skin growth inside the middle ear. If left unchecked, a cholesteatoma can erode the delicate bones of the ear and spread infection to the surrounding skull base and brain. In this patient, the infection had damaged the ear bones and caused a small stroke in the cerebellum before leading to the CVST. Once the child was stable enough for anaesthesia, doctors performed surgery to completely remove the abnormal growth and clear the infection from the ear. Dipika Kakar Cancer Update: Actress Undergoes Second Surgery for Liver Cyst Recurrence; Shares Emotional Vlog on Son Ruhaan (Watch Video).

Recovery and Medical Warnings

The patient responded well to the surgical intervention and continued medical therapy. She has since been discharged in stable condition and remains under regular follow-up monitoring. During her stay, doctors also noted an incidental iris coloboma, though they confirmed this eye condition was unrelated to the ear and brain infection. "The case highlights the need to not ignore persistent ear infections, as early treatment can prevent serious brain complications," said Dr Ajay Gupta, Medical Superintendent of Shatabdi Hospital. Medical experts noted that the successful outcome was the direct result of timely diagnosis and coordinated care between the ENT and pediatric departments.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Free), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 10:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).