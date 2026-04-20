A shocking and deeply disturbing incident has surfaced from Kolkata’s Ruby General Hospital, raising serious concerns over patient safety and privacy inside medical facilities. A young woman from Madhyamgram had visited the hospital with her mother for a routine consultation. However, what should have been a normal hospital visit turned into a nightmare. After meeting the doctor, the two went to the women’s restroom, unaware of what awaited them.

As they were leaving, they noticed something unusual a mobile phone had been secretly placed inside the washroom, allegedly recording video. Realising the gravity of the situation, they immediately raised an alarm. Dehradun: Hidden Camera Found Inside Washroom of Anandam Restaurant, Cleaner Arrested (Watch Video).

Hidden Phone Horror at Kolkata’s Ruby General Hospital

Ruby General Hospital में एक बेहद शर्मनाक और चिंताजनक घटना सामने आई! मध्यमग्राम की एक लड़की अपनी माँ के साथ डॉक्टर को दिखाने आई थी, डॉक्टर से मिलने के बाद जब वे दोनों महिला शौचालय गईं, तब उन्हें अंदाज़ा भी नहीं था कि उनके साथ ऐसा घिनौना हादसा होने वाला है। बाहर निकलते समय… pic.twitter.com/5t3xIXgWk2 — Zoya Khan (@Zoyakhan7025) April 19, 2026

According to the complaint, the accused was identified as a hospital staff member. Despite informing the hospital administration right away, the victims claim they were met with “evasion and excuses” instead of prompt action. Guwahati: Hidden Camera Found Inside Soap Packet in TISS Girls’ Hostel Bathroom, Probe Underway (Watch Video).

Left with no choice, the woman dialled 100 and called the police. A formal complaint was later lodged at Anandapur Police Station against the accused.

What has further angered many is the alleged delay in action. Even after 24 hours, the victims claim no strict steps have been taken, sparking outrage over accountability and safety protocols in private hospitals.

The incident has triggered serious questions: Are patients truly safe even in spaces meant for care? And why did it take police intervention for the matter to be taken seriously?

Authorities are yet to release an official statement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).