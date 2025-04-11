Washington [US], April 11 (ANI): The upcoming holiday indie 'A Cherry Pie Christmas' (working title) has wrapped up shooting in Door County, Wisconsin, reported Deadline.

The movie stars Katie Leclerc, known for Switched at Birth, and Ryan Carnes from General Hospital. It is written and directed by John Stimpson, who has worked with Leclerc before on several other holiday films.

As per the publication, the story follows a young and ambitious pastry chef who returns to her hometown in Door County for the holidays. She must choose between her big career dreams and helping her family with their struggling orchard. The film revolves around family values, festive warmth, and small-town charm.

According to Deadline, Stimpson, talking about the film had said, "Door County is the perfect setting for the film with its local traditions and beautiful scenery, rich agricultural history with cherries, commercial fishing, and dairy farming. Together with the importance of family, all of these elements are integral storylines in the film and are also authentic to the Door County community. Everyone throughout the state has been so helpful in getting this off the ground, it's been a real pleasure to shoot in Wisconsin."

The film is produced by Mark Donadio, Miriam Marcus, Staci Griesbach (a Wisconsin native), and Katie Leclerc. Several local organizations supported the production, including Destination Door County, Travel Wisconsin, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. (ANI)

