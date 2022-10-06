Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI): Makers of 'Phone Bhoot' starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi unveiled the trailer release date on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor treated fans with a motion video and shared the release date of the trailer.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler Update: Alia Turns Rhea's Saviour As Prachi Tries To Expose Fake Pregnancy in Zee TV's Popular Drama.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Incoming call... #PhoneBhootTrailer releases on 10th Oct. Stay Tuned."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjXEm5mPifM/

Also Read | Tamil Filmmaker Vetrimaaran Claims Raja Raja Cholan Wasn’t a Hindu King, Kamal Haasan Backs Him, Says There Was No Hindu Religion in Chola Times.

In the video, Ishaan was seen trying to investigate with a glowing tool in his hands. Siddhant was seen making goofy expressions. And they were seen in a running motion while looking at the ghost Katrina.

She also shared the new poster.

'Phone Bhoot' is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, produced by Excel Entertainment which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

And the film will face a box office clash with Arjun Kapoor's upcoming dark comedy film 'Kuttey'.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif shared some 'behind-the-scenes' pictures with her co-stars Ishaan and Siddhant, having fun on the sets.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be next seen in an upcoming horror comedy film 'Phone Booth' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles, which is slated to release on November 4, 2022. The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Arjun Kapoor's dark comedy film 'Kuttey'.She also has an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan, which is all set to hit the theatres on April 23, 2023, and will be sharing screen space with Tamil superstar Vijay Setupathi for their much-awaited film 'Merry Christmas'.

Then, she is also a part of Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)