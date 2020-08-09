Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): British actor Kelly Osbourne showcased her new look on Instagram with fans calling her "unrecognisable" as she changed her old look.

According to Page Six, the daughter of Sharon and Ozzy has shed more than 50 pounds and has stunned her Instagram fans with the transformation.

Osbourne posted a pic this week of her wearing a Gucci zip-up onesie, a full face of flawless makeup and with new purple hair pulled up into a braided bun with her bangs in swoops with a caption that read: "Today I'm feeling #Gucci."

"Oh my gosh you lost a lot of weight!" a user said.

While another commenter, said, "you look like a different person with your weight loss much more confident... beautiful!"

Page Six reported that Osbourne first lost weight after appearing in 'Dancing With the Stars' in 2009, but she soon packed the pounds back on.

It wasn't until she went vegan in 2012 and committed to hiking that the weight started falling off. (ANI)

