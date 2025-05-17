Los Angeles [US], May 17 (ANI): Action-horror series 'The Bondsman', which stars Kevin Bacon in the lead role, is not expanding.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Prime Video has canceled the series after the first season.

The show debuted its first and only season via the popular streaming giant on April 3 with eight episodes. During its first week, Bondsman landed at No. 9 Nielsen's streaming charts for March 31-April 6 with 563 million minutes watched. However, it swiftly exited the charts and did not land in the Top 10 again.

Bacon stars as a "former country music star and murdered bounty hunter, Hub Halloran, who gets a second shot at life when the Devil resurrects him to catch demons who have escaped from Hell."

Jennifer Nettles, Damon Herriman, Beth Grant and Maxwell Jenkins also featured in the series.

Grainger David created the series and served as an executive producer alongside Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, Chris McCumber, Bacon, Paul E Shapiro and Erik Oleson, who is also showrunner. Erik Holmberg served as co-executive producer. The Bondsman hails from Blumhouse Television, Marker 96, CrimeThink Production Company and Amazon MGM Studios. (ANI)

