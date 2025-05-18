Cannes [France], May 18 (ANI): Kevin Spacey will be honoured with the Award for Excellence in Film and Television by the Better World Fund at a gala in Cannes.

As per the deadline, the award will be presented at the Fund's 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner on May 20.

The Better World Fund cited Spacey's "artistic brilliance" and "impact on cinema and the arts" as reasons for the honour.

Manuel Collas De La Roche, the President and Founder of the Better World Fund, praised Spacey's "extraordinary contributions to the art of cinema" and his "talent, depth, and commitment to storytelling," as quoted by Deadline.

There is speculation that Spacey may make an appearance on the red carpet during his time in Cannes.

The actor has been quiet about his plans, but fans and critics alike are eager to see him in attendance.

Spacey's honour comes as he prepares to star in the conspiracy thriller 'The Awakening', one of his first projects since his career was impacted by allegations of sexual misconduct.

Spacey was found not guilty of sex crimes after a lengthy UK trial two years ago.

'The Awakening' follows Jason and Rebecca as they uncover a conspiracy to control the world.

The film also stars Peter Stormare and Alice Eve, and Cloud9 Studios is launching sales at Cannes. (ANI)

