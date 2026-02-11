The enduring fascination with the Kennedy name and its associated legacies is once again capturing global attention, with a notable influx of film and television projects set to debut or currently in production. From a gritty Indian neo-noir thriller to a high-profile American historical romance and an ambitious family biopic, these diverse narratives underscore the continued cultural impact and dramatic potential inherent in stories connected to the prominent political dynasty and individuals sharing the surname. ‘Kennedy’ Trailer: Rahul Bhat’s Uday Shetty Goes on a Killing Spree in Anurag Kashyap’s Upcoming Film Co-Starring Sunny Leone (Watch Video)

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ To Stream on ZEE5

After a successful run on the international film festival circuit, Anurag Kashyap's neo-noir crime thriller, Kennedy, is finally set for its Indian digital premiere on ZEE5 on February 20, 2026. The film, starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, follows an insomniac former police officer, presumed dead, who operates as a contract killer within a corrupt system, grappling with themes of identity, guilt, and redemption. Kennedy first garnered international acclaim at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where it was featured in the Midnight Screenings section, and later screened at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. While it saw a global TVOD release on Letterboxd Video Store in December 2025, its upcoming ZEE5 debut marks its first official digital launch for Indian audiences. 'Kennedy' OTT Release Date: Anurag Kashyap Film Starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat To Finally Release in India (Watch Teaser)

Ryan Murphy’s 'JFK Jr-Carolyn Bessette' Series

Meanwhile, American screens are preparing for the highly anticipated premiere of Ryan Murphy's Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette. This limited series, which delves into the undeniable chemistry, whirlwind courtship, and high-profile marriage of one of the 20th century's most iconic couples, is set to launch on Hulu and FX in the U.S. on Thursday, February 12, 2026, with a UK release on Disney+ following on February 13. The nine-episode drama, inspired by Elizabeth Beller's book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, stars Paul Anthony Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr. and Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette. The series has already generated discussion, with John F. Kennedy Jr.'s nephew, Jack Schlossberg, reportedly expressing reservations about profiting from a family tragedy.

Netflix Begins Filming Kennedy Family Biopic

Looking further ahead, Netflix is reportedly underway with production on its own Kennedy family biopic series. Filming for the project, which will star two-time Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender as Joe Sr. Kennedy, is said to have commenced in London, UK, on January 5, 2026, with an anticipated release in 2027. This series aims to chronicle the lives, careers, and tragedies of the Kennedy family, drawing parallels to other historical dramas that explore prominent dynasties. ‘Kennedy’ Premieres at NYIFF 2025: Rahul Bhat Says ‘Truly Honoured’ After Being Nominated As Best Actor for Anurag Kashyap’s Directorial at New York Indian Film Festival.

‘Kennedy’ Continue To Dominate Global Screens

The simultaneous development and release of these distinct Kennedy projects highlight a sustained public and creative interest in the narratives surrounding the name. From the intense character study of a neo-noir thriller to the intimate portrayal of a celebrated romance and a sweeping family saga, these productions collectively underscore the enduring power of these stories to captivate and resonate with audiences across diverse genres and platforms.

