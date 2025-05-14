The glitz and glamour of global cinema are on full display as the 78th Cannes Film Festival kicked off at the French Riviera on Tuesday, May 13. The prestigious event promises to be a spectacle for the world to witness, and Indian fans are especially excited to see their favourite actors grace the grand stage. Many were eagerly awaiting Alia Bhatt's Cannes debut, but reports suggest she might not be making an appearance at the festival this year. This has left us guessing about the reason behind her sudden decision to skip the big event. Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela’s ‘Parrot Look’ and Overdone Makeup Get Internet Talking; Bhumi Pednekar and Orry Root for ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Actress (See Pics).

Alia Bhatt Cancels Her Cannes Film Festival Debut?

According to a report in the Times of India, Alia Bhatt has decided to postpone her attendance at the Cannes Film Festival this year. For the uninitiated, the Love and War actress was set to walk the red carpet on the opening night of the prestigious gala on May 13. However, due to border tensions between India and Pakistan, the actress decided to postpone her appearance. For the unversed, Cannes 2025, which began on May 13, will conclude on May 24.

Alia Bhatt Thanks Our National Heroes and Their Families Amid India-Pakistan Conflict

A source close to the actress told India Today that Alia Bhatt wanted to cancel her appearance at Cannes 2025 due to the ongoing cross-border tensions. However, the reports did not completely rule out the possibility of the actress attending the festival this year. According to the report, "Alia's team is closely following the situation at the border, and if things remain calm, she might look at another date to attend. However, right now, she will skip her attendance."

On the other hand, anonymous posts on Reddit have said that the new costume guidelines by Cannes is the reason behind Alia postponing her red carpet debut at the film festival. A post shared on the page BollyBlindsNGossip read, "Alia Bhatt was supposed to don a long-trail gown for Cannes. However, the last-minute rules of 'No Large Trails' led to a panic in her styling team and pushed her to delay her dates." The post also said that her styling team need time to execute a new look for the actress so that she could make her red carpet debut in the last few days of the film festival. Cannes Film Festival Introduces Guidelines on Costume Attire To Promote Respectful Presentation: ‘No Nudity’.

Viral Reddit Post on Why Alia Bhatt Is Delaying Her Cannes 2025 Debut

Alia Bhatt was set to walk the red carpet of Cannes 2025 as the brand ambassador of L'Oreal Paris. The actress was set to join the extensive lineup of the brand's global ambassadors, including Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, Viola Davis and Simone Ashley, among others.

