Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): On the occasion of actor Sidharth Malhotra's 37th birthday, Kiara Advani penned a sweet message on social media for her rumoured boyfriend.

"Happy happy dearest one," she wrote, adding a red heart emoji to the caption.

She also posted one of the stills from their film 'Shershaah'. In the image, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen holding each other's hands while sitting together.

Sidharth and Kiara have been speculated to be dating for a long time now. However, they have neither denied nor confirmed about their relationship yet.

Recently, the two were headed to Rajasthan to ring in the New Year there. (ANI)

