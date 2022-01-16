Former Bigg Boss contestant Jasmin Bhasin recently made headlines when she announced her next Punjabi movie. The TV actress who rose to prominence post her BB stint also appeared in a few music singles and made some noise for her adorable romance with beau Aly Goni. Jasmin and Aly's fans went gaga over their confession and if that wasn't enough, she continues to win our hearts with her terrific fashion outings.

Jasmin recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her newest #ootd. Decked up in a ready-to-wear blue statement saree, Bhasin exuded all the glamorous vibes. She paired her plain saree with a heavily embellished halter-neck blouse and it looked charming. She further opted for blushed cheeks, kohled eyes, pink lips and well-defined brows to complete her look. Coming to her hairdo, she kept it simple in soft curls.

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jasmin is looking forward to marking her film debut with a Punjabi movie opposite Gippy Grewal. In her interaction with India Times when she was asked about her decision to foray into Punjabi cinema, she said, "Regional cinema is witnessing a boom. See how the south and Punjabi cinema are on a roll. These industries are providing a great platform to so many artists. In fact, several TV actors have forayed into regional films. Irrespective of the medium, an actor is always keen on exploring new options, like I did TV and even reality shows. I already have a movie lined up in Hindi and we are in talks." Well, we are definitely looking forward to that one.

