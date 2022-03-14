Washington [US], March 14 (ANI): American rapper-songwriter and actor Scott Mescudi, better known by his stage name Kid Cudi, has been cast for 'September 17th', the feature directorial debut of Brittany Snow.

According to Variety, Snow made the announcement during an interview about 'X', the horror flick in which the duo star. Sharing the excitement about continuing to work together, she said, "I can't really speak to it too much, except that Scott's doing a part in the movie, so that's cool."

"I couldn't believe that she wanted me in it. She had told me about the movie while we were on set [for 'X'], but she never asked me to be in it. I was like, 'Maybe she's waiting to see how ['X'] turns out.' It's gonna be awesome. Really great script," Cudi said.

The plot of 'September 17th' will follow a woman named Riley, who struggles with food and body image issues and has recently been discharged from rehab. She soon meets Ethan and must navigate the line between unconditional love and a new addiction.

As per Variety, the movie will be directed by Snow from a screenplay she co-wrote with Becca Gleason.

Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman are producing the project under their Yale Production banner alongside Lizzie Shapiro under her production banner The Space Program. Executive producers include Nick Donnermeyer, Michael Rothstein, Jesse Korman and Jeffrey Tussi. (ANI)

