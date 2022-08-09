Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI): Producer-director Kiran Rao is all set to make her comeback in direction after over a decade with 'Laapataa Ladies'.

The film's teaser will be released along with Kiran's former husband Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in theatres worldwide on August 11.

'Laapata Ladies' is set in 2001, somewhere in rural India and will follow "the jolly mess that ensues when two young brides get lost from a train."

The main cast of the film includes Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam, and the project is also launching two very talented young actresses who play the brides.

'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao, and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. While the film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, the script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, and additional dialogues are written by Divyanidhi Sharma.

Kiran Rao, who started her film journey as one of the assistants on the sets of Aamir-starrer 'Lagaan', is best known for directing 'Dhobi Ghat', which was released in 2010. It starred Prateik Babbar, Monica Dogra and Kriti Malhotra. (ANI)

