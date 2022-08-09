We are stepping on to the second week of August 2022 and with that there are many movies lined up for release in silver screens. This week have releases across languages like Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and many more. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Laal Singh Chaddha, which is all set to release in theatres on August 11. The synopsis of the movie reads, "Events in India's history unfold through the perspective of Laal Singh Chaddha, a dim-witted man who has a great understanding of emotions." The comedy-drama stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in key roles. Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan Promise a Roller-Coaster Ride in This Forrest Gump’s Hindi Remake (Watch Video).

Another interesting release of the week would be Raksha Bandhan, the flick will open in cinemas on the same day August 11. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the family drama stars Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna. The film will showcase the bonding between brother and sisters. Apart from that, Viruman is set to hit the big screens on August 12. The Tamil masala entertainer stars Karthi, Aditi Shankar in key roles and Rajkiran, Prakash Raj, Soori, Karunas, Vadivukkarasi and Saranya Ponvannan in supporting roles. Viruman Trailer: Karthi, Aditi Shankar, Prakash Raj, Rajkiran’s Film Produced by Suriya Promises To Be a Mass Entertainer (Watch Video).

Let's quickly take a complete look at the movies releasing on the theatres this week: (the below releases are subject to change as per the makers' decision)

1. Laal Singh Chaddha: August 11, 2022

2. Raksha Bandhan: August 11, 2022

3. Karthikeya 2: August 13, 2022

4. Macherla Niyojakavargam: August 12, 2022

5. Agent: August 12, 2022

6. Swathimuthyam: August 13, 2022

7. Viruman: August 12, 2022

8. Kadamaiyai Sei: August 12, 2022

9. Gaalipata 2: August 12, 2022

10. Ravi Bopanna: August 12, 2022

11. Abbara: August 12, 2022

12. Thallumaala: August 12, 2022

13. Nna Thaan Case Kodu: August 11, 2022

14. Byomkesh Hotyamancha: August 11, 2022

15. Bhotbhoti: August 11, 2022

16. Jongom: August 12, 2022

17. Shakuntalam: August 12, 2022

