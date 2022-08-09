Corsets are back in vogue and almost every Bollywood beauty is eyeing them for her promotional wardrobe. While Tara Sutaria set the ball rolling initially, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was quick to join the bandwagon and now we have Liger beauty, Ananya Panday approving the trend. And while you may argue that many popular names have nailed pretty corset looks in the past but these three, in particular, have pulled off similar designs from the same design house - Polite Society. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kiara Advani, Whose Purple Pantsuit Looks More Powerful?

Coming to Tara Sutaria and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, both these beauties picked the same monochrome corset paired with loose-fitted matching pants. While Tara preferred to opt for curls to go with her look, Samantha opted for a messy ponytail with a pair of statement earrings.

Tara Sutaria v/s Ananya Panday v/s Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Ananya Panday, the Student of the Year 2 actress picked a powder blue coloured corset with off-white pants and matching boots. With soft pink lips, blushed cheeks, light eye makeup, well-defined brows and straight hair, she completed her look further. Fashion Faceoff: Manushi Chhillar or Sara Ali Khan, Whose Picchika Dress Will You Buy?

Now that we have elaborated on their looks individually, who do you think pulled it off better? Was it Ananya Panday or Tara Sutaria or do you think Samantha managed to beat these B-town beauties? Drop your comments on Twitter or choose the desired option from the box below.

Who Nailed This Look Better? Ananya Panday Tara Sutaria Samantha Ruth Prabhu

