Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Filmmaker Kiran Rao, who recently made an Instagram debut, shared some fun moments from Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding.

Ira married her long-time boyfriend Nupur in a traditional Christian wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after solemnizing their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra in Mumbai on January 3.

Recently, Kiran Rao shared several endearing photos from Ira and Nupur's destination wedding in Udaipur on her Instagram handle.

In the first photo, Kiran looks ecstatic and is wearing a gorgeous black off-the-shoulder dress. In the second photo, Kiran, Ira, Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, and Azad are seen getting together smiling at the cameras, capturing a joyful moment.

The next picture shows Kiran and Aamir playing the harmonium together during the sangeet night.

In later pictures, Kiran is seen giving the newlyweds a heartfelt embrace, perfectly encapsulating love and family ties. Another picture, in which Kiran hugs Ira reflects their loving bond. In another picture, Junaid Khan, Azad, and Ira are seen posing together.

Kiran captioned it with, "Some outtakes from a super fun wedding. We laughed, sang, danced, hugged, posed and even chilled. A lot.(with heart emoji)"

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare recently tied the knot as per Christian rituals in Udaipur.

Their wedding reception took place in Mumbai. Several B-town celebs including legendary actor Dharmendra to former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan marked their starry presence at the wedding reception.

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan arrived at the function with her daughter Shweta Bachchan. Veteran actors Rekha and Saira Banu also came to bless the newlyweds.

Speaking of the hosts, Aamir Khan and his family members were all dressed to the nines. Ira's cousin and actor Imran Khan also marked his presence at the function. However, Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao was not present.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training

Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November 2022.

Filmmaker Kiran Rao on Wednesday made her Instagram debut. Her first post is a picture from the sets of her upcoming comedy-drama film 'Laapataa Ladies'. She chose a very quirky name for her Instagram handle -- "raodyness"

She was welcomed with heartwarming comments from actor Zayn Marie Khan who also gave us a peek into Kiran's joyful time at Ira's wedding.

Kiran is currently gearing up for the release of her directorial 'Laapataa Ladies'. The film marks her return to director's chair after 13 years. Her previous directorial stint includes 'Dhobi Ghat'.

'Laapataa Ladies' stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles.

Set in 2001, in rural India, 'Laapataa Ladies' follows the jolly mess that ensues when two young brides get lost from a train.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.

The film will be out on March 1, 2024. (ANI)

