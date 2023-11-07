Filmmaker Kiran Rao celebrates her 50th birthday today on November 7, 2023. We take a quick journey through her remarkable life, from her birth into a royal family to her directorial ventures, her high-profile marriage and subsequent separation from Aamir Khan. Here are 10 pivotal points that encapsulate her journey to date. Kiran Rao Birthday: Here's How Aamir Khan's Rangeela Changed The Director's Perspective About Bollywood.

1. Kiran Rao was born on November 7, 1973, in Bangalore, India, into the esteemed family of J. Rameshwar Rao of Wanaparthy, Telangana.

2. She completed her schooling at Loreto House and La Martiniere in Kolkata and went on to graduate with an economics major from Sophia College for Women in Mumbai. She also holds a postgraduate diploma in social communications media from Sophia Polytechnic.

3. Her journey in the film industry began as an assistant director in the epic movie Lagaan (2001), where she crossed paths with Aamir Khan for the first time. She also served as an assistant director in Swades (2004) and Saathiya (2002).

4. Kiran and Aamir Khan tied the knot on December 28, 2005, in an intimate ceremony at their residence in Panchgani, Maharashtra.

5. Kiran made her mark as a film producer with Taare Zameen Par (2007), a film co-produced by Aamir Khan, which garnered multiple awards, including the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare. Her directorial debut came with Dhobi Ghat (2010), a film featuring Aamir Khan and Prateik Babbar. The film earned critical acclaim and was showcased at various international film festivals.

6. Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan became parents to their son Azad Rao Khan, born on December 5, 2011, through surrogacy.

Kiran Rao with ex-husband Aamir Khan and her son Azad Rao Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

7. The duo has collaborated on numerous projects, contributing their talents to films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008), Peepli Live (2010), Delhi Belly (2011), Talaash (2012), Dangal (2016), Secret Superstar (2017), and Laal Singh Chaddha (2021).

8. Together with Aamir Khan, Kiran co-founded the Paani Foundation in 2016, a non-profit organisation dedicated to the mission of making Maharashtra drought-free.

9. On July 3, 2021, Kiran and Aamir Khan revealed their separation after 15 years of marriage. They expressed their commitment to co-parenting and maintaining a familial bond while continuing their collaborative efforts on films, the Paani Foundation, and other projects.

10. Kiran is presently engaged in her directorial endeavour, Laapataa Ladies with Nitanshi Goel, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan as leads. She is co-producing the film with her ex-husband Aamir Khan.

We wish Kiran Rao, a very happy birthday!

