Kiran Rao may have limited directorial credits to her name but the filmmaker has proved her skills quite well. She definitely doesn't belong to the commercial film genre and she doesn't even want to. Dhobi Ghat explores the deeper nuances of human relationships but then we never go deeper into our relationships to understand them. Hence, it's quite surprising that the same director who understands cinema so well was completely detached from Bollywood as a student. But then Bollywood has a way of making you a fan and the same happened with Kiran Rao. Her ex-husband Aamir Khan indirectly played a part in it! Laapataa Ladies Teaser Out! Kiran Rao’s Comedy Drama To Release on March 3, 2023! (Watch Video).

In an interview with Tehelka.com, Kiran Rao revealed, "I’ve had a non-relationship with Bollywood. I was marginally snobbish about it. I watched all kinds of other cinemas but didn’t think to watch Bollywood. Whatever I saw didn’t really interest me. Until I had to do a paper on Rangeela in Jamia; Looking at Rangeela through an academic lens was an important thing for me to do in film school. I grew a little respect."

That's not all. Kiran Rao also wrote a paper on Govinda's Gambler. We can see the stark dissimilarity between both the films and Rao did too. That made her realise Bollywood did dish out different genres, albeit sparsely. Indian Idol 13: Govinda’s Wife Sunita Turns Anushka Patra Into a Desi Diva!.

Now we are dying to read Kiran Rao's paper on Rangeela and Gambler!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2022 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).