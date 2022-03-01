Los Angeles, Mar 1 (PTI) Oscar nominated "The Power of the Dog" actor Kodi Smit-McPhee is the latest addition to the cast of celebrated filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron's series "Disclaimer".

The actor will star opposite Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline in the Apple TV Plus show.

According to Deadline, Oscar winner Cuaron is writing, directing and executive producing the series, which is based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight.

"Disclaimer" will feature Blanchett in the role of Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions.

"When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realise she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past, one that reveals her darkest secret," the plotline reads.

Cuaron's Esperanto Filmoj banner is producing the show along with Anonymous Content.

Blanchett, Cuaron, Esperanto Filmoj's Gabriela Rodriguez, Anonymous Content's David Levine, and Dawn Olmstead are executive producing.

Details about Smit-McPhee's character are still under wraps. PTI

