Ahmedabad, March 8: In a tragic incident that has sparked concerns over the digital footprints of vulnerable youth, two college students were found dead inside a washroom at the Atmiya Sanskardham Swaminarayan Temple in Surat’s Dindoli area on Saturday, March 7.

The deceased, identified as 18-year-old Roshni Shirsath and 20-year-old Jyotsna Chaudhary, were childhood friends who had reportedly gone missing after leaving for college on Friday morning, March 6. Police officials revealed that the students died after allegedly injecting themselves with a lethal dose of anaesthetic drugs, following a series of disturbing searches on their mobile phones. Gujarat Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Husband Refuses To Buy New Phone.

2 Girls Found Dead in Temple Washroom After Searching ‘How To Die’ on ChatGPT

The local authorities tracked the victims' final location using mobile signals, leading family members and police to the temple complex. CCTV video confirmed the two women entering the restroom area, which was subsequently found locked from the inside. Upon breaking open the door, temple authorities and relatives discovered the women unconscious on the floor. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, both were pronounced dead on arrival.

A preliminary investigation into the victims' smartphones has uncovered a chilling sequence of digital preparations. Assistant Commissioner of Police N.P. Gohil confirmed that one of the girls had used ChatGPT to search for "how to commit suicide." Additionally, police found a news clipping saved on a phone regarding a hospital nurse who had recently died by suicide in the same region using a similar method involving anaesthesia. Ahmedabad Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dies by Suicide Over Suspected Online Gaming Debt in Gujarat’s Ellisbridge; Probe Launched.

Investigators believe the AI query and the saved news report provided the students with a "technical guide" for their actions. The Dindoli Police have since seized the devices and sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to gain deeper access to their WhatsApp chats and search history, which may provide a clearer picture of the motive behind the double suicide.

At the scene, forensic teams recovered four bottles of anaesthetic drugs, three used injections, and one empty syringe. Police suspect that the students managed to procure these controlled medical substances under the guise of being medical students or through other unauthorized channels, though the exact source is still under investigation.

The victims were students at reputable local institutions; Roshni was a first-year B.Com student at Wadia Women’s College, while Jyotsna was in her second year at Udhna Citizen College. Their families reported no obvious signs of distress, stating that the duo left for their classes as they did every morning before they failed to return home.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

