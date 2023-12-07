Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are among the most adorable couples in Bollywood. Recently, Kiara appeared on the famous talk show 'Koffee With Karan 8' (KWK) and opened up about her relationship with Sidharth. She shared what she liked most about him and what she hated most.

She said, "I love the way he (Sidharth Malhotra) values people. I tolerate the way he stresses me out every time I've to get ready for an event because he's not ready so the stress comes out on me. I must say I am always pretty punctual. And I don't hate anything. I mean, there is nothing to hate about him."

She also shared how Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her with the 'Shershaah' line. She said, "When Sid appeared in that episode (from the previous season), we had just returned from Rome, where he proposed to me. My parents were not present. It was my and his family's first family vacation."

Kiara shared, "I had a little bit of inclination that he would propose. I told him that 'you have to speak to my parents and he said 'are you kidding me?' I said, 'yeah, you first ask them and take their permission, let's do it like the right way. They will be happy.' My mom unfortunately had Covid so she couldn't travel with us. So I went with his parents."

She added, "It did come as a surprise because I did not know where on this trip and also in my head, I was like I hope he does propose because now I've built it up and if he doesn't propose on this trip but he did it. So it was the first destination we went to on that trip. He took us to this Michelin star restaurant and his nephew was with us who was supposed to take the photos and capture the moment. I'm sleepy because I have just landed and joined them on this trip. So, I was really tired. And he has planned the works. He has done this candle-light dinner on top. We go back after dinner."

"He takes me on a walk, and suddenly, a violinist emerges from the bushes, playing, and his nephew grabs our video from the bushes, and Sid gets down on one knee and proposes. I was completely overwhelmed. Then he starts saying 'Shershaah' lines, 'Dilli ka sidha sadha launda hu (I'm a simple boy from Delhi)'."

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. They fell in love during the shoot of 'Shershaah'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

Kiara will be seen in the upcoming 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan and in the action thriller film 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. (ANI)

