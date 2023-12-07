Kiara-Sidharth Proposal:
Touchwood ❤#SidKiara #SidharthMalhotra#KiaraAdvanipic.twitter.com/omvu8Ft1On
— hiruu🌙 kih 10 million soon 🤲 (@hiruu87) December 6, 2023
Vicky Shared How He Broke The Ice With His In-Laws
Sam Bahadur actor said it was enjoyable when he broke the ice and shared fun moments with his in-laws. He mentioned meeting Katrina's family a week before the wedding when he hosted a party at his place, where they drank and danced to "Tip Tip Barsa Pani" during their initial meeting. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Vicky Kaushal Reveals Wife Katrina Kaif is Perfect Candidate For Reverse Psychology - Here's Why (Watch Video).
Vicky Talks About Katrina's Family:
Ice breaking between Kaif family & Vicky Kaushal 😷
Also #VickyKaushal danced on #tiptipbarsapaani#katrinakaif #KiaraAdvani #SidharthMalhotra #KoffeewithKaran pic.twitter.com/D451QnRpQG
— KatrinaKaif.Fc.Bangldesh (@katrina_fc_bd) December 7, 2023
Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 7 Promo:
Vicky Talks About Sharing Space With Shah Rukh Khan
Vicky discussed sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in the film Dunki. He highlighted how hardworking SRK is, emphasising his dedication to his craft.
Vicky Talks About SRK:
#VickyKaushal Talks About Sharing Screen Space With #ShahRukhKhan in #Dunki at #KoffeeWithKaran
— Javed (Fan) (@JoySRKian_2) December 7, 2023
Kiara Advani Calls Hrithik Roshan 'Body Goals'
Kiara Advani admires Hrithik Roshan's physique, referring to him as 'body goals.' She openly discusses Hrithik's incredible physique, highlighting his dedication to fitness. Kiara often praises his fitness regime and says age is just a number for the actor.
We Won't Deny:
Loved The #KiVi Episode Of #KoffeewithKaran. This One Is Really A "Suddhi", A Beautiful & Peacefully One 😇 Enjoyed.
Here Comes My Favourite Moment From The Epi Where #KiaraAdvani Names #HrithikRoshan As "Body Goal" & #VickyKaushal Agrees.@iHrithik @advani_kiara @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/IsfJjfx8mP
— Hrithik's forever...💟 (@iSangitaC) December 6, 2023
Kiara And Vicky Reveal Their Nicknames
Karan asked Kiara and Vicky about the names their partners use for them. Kiara revealed that she affectionately calls Sid Bunkey; in return, he lovingly refers to her as Monkey. During Katrina's appearance on Koffee with Karan, she mentioned using nicknames like Bobo, Baby, and Aye for Vicky.
