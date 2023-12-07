Oh, brace yourselves for the couch confessions and banter that'll make your cheeks ache from smiling! It seems like Karan Johar’s couch is the real-life version of a truth serum factory. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kicked off the season, setting the bar high for tea-spilling moments. Now, it's time for Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal to reveal their candid selves and talk about their respective spouses on the couch. Karan Johar, the wizard behind this celebrity confessional, introduced the duo as the 'beauty and the Bahadur.' From Vicky proposing to Katrina at the last moment to Kiara having zero FOMO, check out the top five moments from the show. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Kiara Advani Unveils Tale of Her Rome Proposal by Sidharth Malhotra (Watch Video).

Kiara-Sidharth Proposal:

Kiara Advani chatted openly with Karan Johar. She revealed that Sidharth had proposed to her after they had returned from Rome. Kiara also mentioned how Sidharth's proposal left her speechless. He eventually had to resort to reciting lines from their 2021 film Shershaah ("Dilli ka sidha sadha launda hu…"), which left the actress in stitches. Kiara Talks About Her Marriage: Touchwood ❤#SidKiara #SidharthMalhotra#KiaraAdvanipic.twitter.com/omvu8Ft1On — hiruu🌙 kih 10 million soon 🤲 (@hiruu87) December 6, 2023

Vicky Shared How He Broke The Ice With His In-Laws

Sam Bahadur actor said it was enjoyable when he broke the ice and shared fun moments with his in-laws. He mentioned meeting Katrina's family a week before the wedding when he hosted a party at his place, where they drank and danced to "Tip Tip Barsa Pani" during their initial meeting. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Vicky Kaushal Reveals Wife Katrina Kaif is Perfect Candidate For Reverse Psychology - Here's Why (Watch Video).

Vicky Talks About Katrina's Family:

Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 7 Promo:

Vicky Talks About Sharing Space With Shah Rukh Khan

Vicky discussed sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in the film Dunki. He highlighted how hardworking SRK is, emphasising his dedication to his craft.

Vicky Talks About SRK:

Kiara Advani Calls Hrithik Roshan 'Body Goals'

Kiara Advani admires Hrithik Roshan's physique, referring to him as 'body goals.' She openly discusses Hrithik's incredible physique, highlighting his dedication to fitness. Kiara often praises his fitness regime and says age is just a number for the actor.

We Won't Deny:

Kiara And Vicky Reveal Their Nicknames

Karan asked Kiara and Vicky about the names their partners use for them. Kiara revealed that she affectionately calls Sid Bunkey; in return, he lovingly refers to her as Monkey. During Katrina's appearance on Koffee with Karan, she mentioned using nicknames like Bobo, Baby, and Aye for Vicky.

