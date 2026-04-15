Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): RajKummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer 'Toaster' has been watched by Kunal Kemmu, and he quite liked it. Sharing a picture from the film's screening in Mumbai, Kunal took to Instagram and gave a shout-out to the entire team of 'Toaster'.

"What a whacky fun film.. must watch it on @netflix_in @vivek.daschaudary I'm so proud of you. Please make more films soon@rajkummar_rao always in top form and always on point no matter what the genre. Love you brother @sanyamalhotra_ you are a delight to watch. Mast!! @archanapuransingh I did not see this one coming. So freakin good you are in this(highlight)@upendralimaye mendoza bhai rocks @nowitsabhi mumma tum kya mast kaam kiya once again man@farahkhankunder I just love you. You are so funny without even trying. A natural @patralekhaa producer Sahiba, bahut banut mubarak ho," he wrote.

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Headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, the dark comedy has been directed by Vivek Daschaudary and produced by Rao and his actor wife Patralekhaa under Kampa Films.

'Toaster' revolves around Ramakant, essayed by Rao, a man whose extreme frugality leads to a series of chaotic and humorous events. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Archana Puran Singh, Farah Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Upendra Limaye in pivotal roles. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)