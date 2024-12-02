Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): The shoot for superstar Mohanlal's much-awaited sequel to blockbuster 'Lucifer', titled, 'L2: Empuraan,' has finally concluded and it is now slated to release in theatres on March 27, 2025.

'L2: Empuraan' marks the third directorial of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

Their first collaboration was the 2019 film 'Lucifer'.

Through an Instagram post, Mohanlal shared that 'L2:Empuraan' was shot for 14 months across eight Indian states and four countries, including the UK, USA, and UAE.

The 'Lucifer' actor expressed gratitude to the director Prithviraj and writer Murali Gopy for their creativity and visionary storytelling.

While sharing the poster of 'L2:Empuraan' on his Instagram feed, the superstar wrote, "That's a wrap for L2: Empuraan! What an incredible 14-month journey across 8 states and 4 countries, including the UK, USA, and UAE. This film owes its magic to the brilliant direction of @therealprithvi whose creativity elevates every frame. A big thank you to @muraligopynsta for his visionary storytelling that forms the heart of this film. A heartfelt thank you to @antonyperumbavoor for his unwavering belief in this project and to Mr Subaskaran and Lyca Productions for their invaluable support."

Mohanlal also said 'L2:Empuraan' was a 'remarkable chapter' in his acting journey which he will 'always treasure.'

"None of this would have been possible without the dedicated cast and crew, who bring this story to life. L2: Empuraan has been a remarkable chapter in my journey as an artist, one I'll always treasure. To our amazing audience, your love and support inspire us every step of the way. Stay tuned--there's so much more to come! Malayalam | Tamil | Telugu | Kannada | Hindi," he added.

The first part of the franchise received a massive response from the fans and witnessed Mohanlal as the charismatic and enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally.

'L2: Empuraan' will be produced under the banner of Lyca Productions. Apart from Mohanlal, actors Tovino Thomas and Manju Warrier will play prominent roles in the film. (ANI)

