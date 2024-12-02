Veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta perfectly transformed into the social media sensation Ganji Chudail, an animated character and even got a makeover to turn into the “Gen-Z chudail”. After major brands collaborated on social media with the “Ganji Chudail”, which in English translates to a “bald witch”, the Internet icon got a makeover via Neena, who brought the character alive on screen. Neena Gupta Urges People Not To Troll Someone For Wearing ‘Sexy’ Clothes (Watch Video).

In a video by YouTube on Instagram, Neena’s Ganji Chudail was seen getting a glow up as she was dolled up by three make-up influencers. The clip starts with three beauty and lifestyle influencers tied together in the “Ganji Chudail’s” den. A voice is heard “Ek baar teen YouTubers ko kidnap kar leti hai, Ganji Chudail (Once three YouTubers were kidnapped by Ganji Chudail)."

Neena Gupta As ‘Ganji Chudail’

Neena, who plays the iconic “Ganji Chudail", declares, “Thak gayi hoon meme banke, ab tum teeno mujhe babe banaoge (I’m weary of being a meme. Now, you three are going to make me a babe.)" If refused, Neena hilariously threatens to delete their social media handles. The three then agree to help the Ganji Chudail with a glammed up Gen-Z makeover.

‘Gen-Z Chudail’ Makeover

The video then pans to how the Ganji Chudail is getting a makeover and how the perfect foundation isn’t there to match Chudail’s complexion. The influencer then talks about how the beauty industry’s lack of inclusivity. After some efforts, they finally settle on a green foundation that works perfectly. The video then shows how the Ganji Chudail gets a hair spa. It then moves to her makeover, where she has a smoky eye look, and a glittery outfit. The final reveal shows the Ganji Chudail as a stunning Gen-Z diva-ish Chudail. Ageless Beauty! Neena Gupta Slays in Little Black Dress and High Boots! (Watch Video).

Veteran Actress’ Transformation

The video was captioned: "vo kehte haina served and left no crumbs #GenZChudail."

