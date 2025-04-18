Los Angeles [US], April 18 (ANI): Lana Del Rey has come up with a new song titled 'Bluebird'.

'Bluebird' is the second single from her upcoming 10th studio album, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read | 'Jaat': Makers of Sunny Deol's Action Film Remove Controversial Crucifixion Scene Featuring Randeep Hooda, Issue Clarification.

"Bluebird's" release comes on the heels of Del Rey's latest single release, "Henry, Come On," which dropped one week prior. On Friday, she celebrated the latter track and announced the former, while also revealing her forthcoming album would not be arriving on May 21 and its name had changed.

"I mean, you know it's not going to come on time, right?" the Grammy nominee said in a since-deleted Instagram post. "Like, should I even tell you that the name changed again?"

Also Read | 'Retro' Trailer: Suriya Goes on a Bloody Rampage in Karthik Subbaraj's Actioner Co-Starring Pooja Hegde (Watch Video).

Del Rey announced her 10th album, which then was titled The Right Person Will Stay, in a November Instagram post where she thanked Luke Laird, Jack Antonoff, Zachary Dawes and Drew Erickson for their "beautiful work" on the LP that features 13 tracks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)