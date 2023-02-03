Paris, Feb 3 (AP) Paco Rabanne, the Spanish-born pace-setting designer known for perfumes sold worldwide and his metallic, space-age fashions, has died, the group that owns his fashion house announced on its website on Friday. He was 88.

"The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain,” the statement from Puig said.

Rabanne's fashion house shows its collections in Paris, and is scheduled to unveil the brand's latest ready-to-wear designs during fashion week from February 27-March 3. (AP)

