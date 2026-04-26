New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): India has lost one of its most influential visual storytellers, as legendary photographer Raghu Rai passed away on Sunday, at the age of 83, marking the end of an era in Indian photojournalism.

The news of his demise was confirmed through a tribute post on his official Instagram account, which featured a poignant black-and-white portrait reflecting the aesthetic he mastered over decades.

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https://www.instagram.com/p/DXkcClmkrru/

Rai, celebrated for his ability to capture the "extraordinary in the ordinary," leaves behind an unparalleled archive documenting India's social, political and cultural evolution.

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Born on December 18, 1942, in Jhang (now in Pakistan), Rai rose to global prominence as a protege of Henri Cartier-Bresson, who nominated him to join Magnum Photos in 1977, an achievement that cemented his place among the world's elite photographers.

His work forms a visual chronicle of modern India. From the haunting aftermath of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy to intimate portraits of figures like Mother Teresa and Indira Gandhi, Rai's lens captured both historic milestones and everyday life.

His evocative images of Indian streets and the banks of the Ganges remain iconic representations of the country's spirit.

The family announced that his cremation will take place today, April 26, 2026, at 4:00 pm at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground.

Rai is survived by his wife, Gurmeet Rai, and children Nitin, Lagan, Avani and Purvai.

Tributes poured in from across the artistic and cultural spectrum.

Renowned photographer Atul Kasbekar described Rai as "quite simply, the greatest to ever hold a camera from our country," adding that his passing marks the "end of an era."

He wrote, "Quite simply, the greatest to ever hold a camera from our country. End of an era. Rest in peace, legend," in the comments section.

Other public figures, including actress Dia Mirza and filmmaker Swanand Kirkire, expressed condolences, underscoring Rai's far-reaching influence.

One tribute in the comments section read, "History of India captured by one of the finest people we can ever think of... his work will be witnessed for generations."

Raghu Rai's legacy redefined photojournalism in India, elevating it into a powerful art form. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)