Entertainment News | Legendary Photographer Raghu Rai's Prayer Meet to Be Held on May 2

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Legendary photographer Raghu Rai's family will host a special prayer meet in his memory on May 2.

The prayer meet will be held at Chinmaya Mission, Lodhi Road, Delhi, from 4:00 pm to 6: 00 pm.

Also Read | Annu Kapoor Recalls Actor 'Losing Control' During Intimate Scene; Actor Addresses 'Milky Body' Comment and Priyanka Chopra Controversy (Watch Video).

Rai breathed his last on April 26.

Born on December 18, 1942, in Jhang (now in Pakistan), Rai rose to global prominence as a protege of Henri Cartier-Bresson, who nominated him to join Magnum Photos in 1977, an achievement that cemented his place among the world's elite photographers.

Also Read | Olivia Wilde 'The Invite' Video Sparks Social Media Scrutiny; Fans Defend Director Over 'Aging' Comments and Camera Distortion.

His work forms a visual chronicle of modern India.

From the aftermath of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy to portraits of figures like Mother Teresa and Indira Gandhi, Rai documented both historic milestones and everyday life.

His images of Indian streets and the banks of the Ganges remain iconic representations of the country's spirit.

He was awarded Padma Shri in 1972 and Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 by the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for his decades of service to photography. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)