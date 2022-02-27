New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Popular Indo-Canadian YouTuber, actor and former TV host, Lilly Singh recently posted a video of hers, grooving to Madhuri's popular hit number, 'Chane Ke Khet Mein'.

She took to her Instagram recently to post a reel of her enjoying Madhuri's recent OTT series, 'The Fame Game'. She cheered and hooted for Madhuri and cheered for her to do the iconic hook step of the song. She is seen shouting "Do the move! Do the move!"

The minute Madhuri did the step, Lilly jumped up with excitement and started dancing herself.

She expressed her happiness in the caption and wrote, "Real footage of me watching #TheFameGame last night and losing my mind because @madhuridixitnene hit THE move. Let me start by saying this is NOT an ad. I'm not being paid to promote this show. Im telling you to watch this show because it deserves your support. Us Desis have limited shows to begin with, so truthfully I was nervous to see how this would be executed. And I was absolutely blown away. The outfits (and Madhuri's jewelry) are ON POINT and for once you can tell it's not someone guessing what our culture should look like. The choreo and aesthetics are ON POINT. The writing is ON POINT. The cinematography is ON POINT. Tackling taboo subjects is ON. MF. POINT."

She went on to congratulate the entire team of the web series and wrote, "Congratulations and thank you to the creator @newyorksri for working hard on this show. The first concert I went to was Madhuri. The first movie I watched was Madhuri. And so this was really special for me. And it makes me so happy and proud that the larger world will know the magic of THE Madhuri Dixit thanks to your vision. Not to mention that for the first time, my mom called me to tell me about a @netflix show that SHE binged. She's never had that experience before. Representation matters. And real talk, if us South Asians want to see more shows like this or about our experience at all, we need to be loud with our support. That's the only way. So watch. Tweet. Review. Do all the things!! It's a W for the culture!! HURRRRRR!!!!"

Lilly recently posted about being diagnosed with ovarian cysts and shared that she had to go to the emergency room.

Lilly rose to fame with her YouTube channel 'Superwoman'. The actor was recently seen in the second season of Hulu's comedy series 'Dollface'. (ANI)

