Washington [US], July 8 (ANI): 'Mean Girls' actor Lindsay Lohan shared a glimpse of her having "fun in the sun" during her recent trip to Turkey.

"Fun in the sun!" captioned Lohan on Instagram, adding a string of sun and heart emojis, as reported by People magazine.

In the first picture, Lohan faced her back to the camera as she stood on a wooden-floored balcony, seemingly admiring the Turkish view in front of her. She kept her blonde hair loose and donned a pretty pink-hued long dress, knotted from behind. She held a lavish tangerine-coloured bag, standing in elegance.

Lohan shared another picture of the scenic location, with a vast expanse of the blue waters below and blue skies above, contrasted by the lineup of hills.

The 'Freaky Friday' actor triggered our taste buds in the next picture which revealed plates filled with a plethora of delicacies from salads, lemons, shrimps, and many more.

As for the fourth picture, Lohan shared a sun-kissed selfie, looking flawless in the soft glow of the sun. She had tied her hair in a bun and donned a little glittery pendant alongside a pair of small studded earrings. The background of blue waters peeked from behind her.

Lohan's mother, Dina Lohan and her brother Cody Lohan commented on her pictures alongside an outpouring of love and appreciation from the actor's fans.

"So peaceful, love and light my beautiful girl," wrote Dina, as reported by People magazine.

"Can't wait to see you," commented Cody.

Meanwhile, talking about Lohan, she sparked marriage rumours after posting a recent picture with her fiance Bader Shammas on social media. Taking to Instagram, the actor called herself the 'luckiest woman in the world' and addressed Shammas as her 'husband'.

Although neither Lohan nor Shammas had announced their marriage on social media, official reports have confirmed their wedding. Both Lohan and Shammas had been dating for over two years before they got engaged in November.

On the film front, Lohan will be back in action for her next cinematic venture, a Netflix holiday rom-com titled 'Falling for Christmas', slated for release this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)