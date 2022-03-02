Washington [US], March 2 (ANI): Actor Lindsay Lohan is all set to star in two new films at streaming giant Netflix.

As per Variety, Netflix has not revealed any information about the upcoming movies.

The news comes ahead of Lohan's leading role in Netflix's upcoming holiday-centric romantic comedy 'Falling for Christmas,' which will premiere later this year.

'Falling for Christmas' marks Lohan's first acting role in years. In the movie, she plays a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident and suffers from total amnesia.

During her recovery, around Christmas time, she finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter. (ANI)

