Entertainment News | Lukkhe Trailer: Rapper King, Raashii Khanna Portray Clash for Power, Fame

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): The trailer of rapper Raja and Raashii Khanna starrer musical drama 'Lukkhe' is finally out, offering a glimpse into a high-octane action tale of revenge and redemption.

Directed by Himank Gaur and produced by Vipul D. Shah and Rajesh Bahl under the banner of Optimystix Entertainment and White Guerrilla LLP, the eight-episode series is created and executive produced by Agrim Joshi and Debojit Das Purkayastha.

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The trailer starts with the introduction of rapper King, who goes by the name of MC Badnaam in his debut series. To achieve fame, the rapper decides to control the system with drugs by circulating them in the market.

Raashii Khanna plays the role of a cop who decides to bust the drug racket of King by planting an undercover agent in his gang. The central theme of the series is expected to be based on the rivalry between rapper King and MC OG, played by Shivankit Parihar.

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Driving the story is a soundtrack ranging from hard-hitting rap anthems to emotionally charged melodies. It also stars Palak Tiwari, Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Kritika Bharadwaj, Yograj Singh, and Ayesha Raza Mishra.

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The actress Raashii Khanna reflected on her preparation for the role of Gurbani in the series, calling it an "intense and fulfilling experience."

"Playing Gurbani in Lukkhe was a really intense and fulfilling experience. What I found most interesting was how her strength comes from something deeply personal, which shapes every decision she makes. It was about finding that balance between vulnerability and grit. Coming back to work with Prime Video after Farzi felt special, and being part of a story that's so different in tone made it even more exciting."

King, who debuts in acting with Lukkhe, called his role a "defining moment" of his career. He shared, "Stepping into Lukkhe as MC Badnaam has been a defining moment for me, as it marks my debut as an actor and my first experience in long-format storytelling. What drew me in was how real his hunger and need to be heard felt. It's something I connect with as an artist. Bringing music into his journey made the experience even more personal. The entire cast and team brought great energy, and I am excited for audiences to see this different side of me."

Palak Tiwari, who plays Sanober, said, "Sanober's journey felt very real to me. She's trying to find her place again, while dealing with both strength and vulnerability. I really enjoyed exploring those emotions, especially how music becomes her support through everything she goes through."

The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on May 8. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)