Washington [US], August 7 (ANI): American rapper and singer-songwriter Machine Gun Kelly has addressed the person who vandalized a tour bus in Nebraska on Thursday.

According to Fox News, Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, said on his Instagram story, "Couldn't even do the right crime smh. You're so dumb. You spray-painted a bus thinking it was my bus... wrong bus, you f-king idiot. Do the first part of the crime right."

Also Read | Friendship Day 2022: From Dil Chahta Hai to 3 Idiots; 5 Blockbusters To Binge-Watch With Your Best Friend.

The perpetrator spray-painted a homophobic slur on one side of the tour bus and painted a penis on the other side.

Kelly had uploaded pictures of his tour buses on his Instagram story before heading to Omaha, Nebraska. "Taking the power rangers to OMAHA," he wrote alongside an image of the buses which are all different colors.

Also Read | On Superstar Singer 2, Javed Ali Reveals 'Intehan Ho Gai Intezar Ki' Inspired Him for Superhit Dance Song 'Kajra Re'.

in his Insta story, Kelly continued to call out the unidentified suspect. "I was by the buses until 4:30 in the morning, which means you waited until 5 a.m. to spray paint a d-k," he said.

Kelly added, "You could have been at home cuddling with your partner [or] doing something, but instead you were like, 'God da----, I just wish he would go up to his hotel room so I could spray paint this d-k'... You suck." He revealed that the vulgar spray paint was removed from the bus "before I even saw it."

As per Fox News, Kelly is currently touring the United States with his next show taking place in Salt Lake City, Utah. He will conclude his domestic shows next week and then head overseas until the middle of October. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)