Singer Javed Ali shares how challenging it was for him to playback for Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan for the dance number 'Kajra re' in the 2005 movie Bunty Aur Babli. Javed talks about the inspiration behind the song 'Kajra Re' on Superstar Singer 2 and gives credit to the late singer Kishore Kumar and his track 'Intehan ho gai intezar ki' from Big B and Jaya Prada-starrer 1984 film Sharaabi. Superstar Singer 2: Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali To Pay Tribute to Late Singer KK on the Reality Show.

He said: "Intehan hogyi intezar ki is the song which became the inspiration for my first ever hit song Kajra re. And you won't believe it, I was asked to playback for Mr. Abhishek Bachchan ji and at that time I was very young and I was not sure if I could do justice to the song. Jersey Song Jind Meriye: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur Serve You Emotions in This Melody Sung by Javed Ali (Watch Video).

"Abhishek's voice has a lot of bass in it, so in order to match that I heard this song and started singing it to attain the same bass in my voice. So, this song by Kishore Da really helped me." The singing reality show judged by Alka Yagnik, Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali and hosted by Aditya Narayan airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2022 10:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).