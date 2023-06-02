Veteran actor Gufi Paintal, who is well-known for playing Shakuni mama in BR Chopra's popular mythological drama Mahabharat, has been admitted to the hospital and his condition is critical. His younger brother and ace comedian Paintal informed ANI about his health condition. According to him, "Gufi ji's health condition is very bad. He has heart and kidney problems." Paintal asked to pray for his health. He is admitted to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, Andheri West. Gufi Paintal Health Update: Mahabharat Actor’s Condition Is Critical After Being Admitted to Hospital.

Gufi has appeared in both TV shows and films. He was seen in Bahadur Shah Zafar, Mahabharat, Kanoon, Om Namah Shivay, CID, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn, RadhaKrishn and Jay Kaniya Lal Ki among other shows. He made his debut with the 1975 film Rafoo Chakkar. Following this, the actor appeared in other films, including Dillagi, Desh Pardesh, and Suhaag. Subi Suresh Dies at 42; Malayalam Actress and TV Host Was Suffering From Liver-Related Ailments.

A few days back, actor Tina Ghaai also shared a health update of the seasoned actor on her Instagram handle. Sharing a picture of the actor, Tina wrote, "GufiPaintal ji #Takleef mein hain #prarthana ki jeeye #omsairam #prayers #prayersforhealing #prayersneeded." After her post, many prayed for his early recovery. One of the social media users wrote, "Bhagwan aapko jaldi swasth karein yahi hamari prarthna hai bhagwan ji se.jai shree Krishna" Another commented, "Get well soon Om sai ram."