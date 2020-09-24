The next episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be on the old is gold theme line with Kapil Sharma and his team welcoming the cast of B.R.Chopra's Mahabharat. Actors Nitin Bharadwaj, Gufi Paintal, Gajendra Chauhan, Arjun and Puneet Issar will be seen making a fabulous entry on the sets, seated on a rath. The episode will see the actors recalling their experience of working with each other and will also spill the beans about how their lives changed after working in one of the most popular mythological show on Indian television. The Kapil Sharma Show: Here's How Kapil Sharma Maintains Social Distancing Between His Live Audience On Show's Sets (View Post).

Not just the cast, but the show's maker B.R Chopra’s daughter in law, Renu Ravi Chopra, will also join the star cast on the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show and will be seen sharing her father in law’s vision behind making such an extravagant show. The Kapil Sharma Show Host Kapil Sharma Expresses His Desire to Do Other Roles Than Comic Ones, Reveals He Started His Career With Serious Roles in Theatre.

Watch the Promo Below:

While Mahabharat was a well-known show when it aired back in the 90s, it came back to air once again during the COVID-19 lockdown. The show soon became popular with the masses and also the Millenials. The show's re-runs also topped the TRP list, making it one of the most-watched mythological show in recent times.

