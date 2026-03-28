Washington DC [US], March 28 (ANI): The streaming giant Netflix released a behind-the-scenes photo from its upcoming political drama series 'Kennedy' showing Michael Fassbender playing Joe Kennedy Sr.

The streaming platform has also added 13 recurring stars to its cast. The new additions join Fassbender as well as Laura Donnelly as Rose Kennedy, Nick Robinson as Joe Kennedy Jr., Joshuah Melnick as Jack Kennedy, Lydia Peckham as Rosemary Kennedy and Saura Lightfoot-Leon as Kick Kennedy. Previously announced stars also include Ben Miles, Cole Doman and Imogen Poots.

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Netflix shared the first look of the film on its Instagram handle on Friday. It wrote, "KENNEDY, in production now! Meet the cast of the upcoming drama series, which uncovers the intimate truths at the heart of one of America's most notorious dynasties."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DWY9tovj9mu/?

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Among the new cast members are Georgina Bitmead, who plays Eunice Kennedy, the fifth child of Joe Kennedy, Sr. and Rose Kennedy. Miley Locke plays younger Kick Kennedy, Joe and Rose's fourth child.

Along with them new cast includes Tipper Seifert-Cleveland, Hera Hilmar, Wyatt Russell, Patrick Fischler, Caitlin FitzGerald, Louis Landau, Robin Soans, Denis O'Hare, Albert Welling, Toby Huss and Eddie Marsan.

According to Variety, 'Kennedy' is based on the book 'JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956' by Fredrik Logevall.

As per the official description, "reveals the intimate lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today. Beginning in the 1930s, the first season charts the improbable ascent of Joe and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including rebellious second son Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden boy older brother." (ANI)

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