Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): As the year 2024 ends, actor Malaika Arora shared a cryptic note which describes how this year went for her.

On Monday, Malaika dropped a post on her Instagram Story. The note read, "I don't hate you 2024 but you were a difficult year, full of challenges, changes, and learning. You showed me that life can be in the blink of an eye and taught me to trust myself more. But, above all you made me understand that my health, whether physical, emotional or mental, is what really matters. There are things I still can't understand, but I believe that with time, I will understand the reasons and purposes of everything that happened."

This year, Malaika lost her father Anil Mehta. He allegedly died by suicide on September 11.

Then, She parted ways with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Earlier, Arjun confirmed his break up with Malaika. A video from an event surfaced online in which Arjun can be seen telling the crowd that "he is single", indirectly confirming his separation from Malaika.

Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018. The duo, however, had never opened up much about their relationship but kept posting romantic pictures from their vacations as well as wishing each other on birthdays.

Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. They have been co-parenting their son Arhaan since their divorce in 2017.

On the work front, Malaika is best known for her dance numbers 'Gur Naal Ishq Mitha', 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Rangilo Maro Dholna', and 'Munni Badnaam Hui' among others. She is currently one of the biggest advocates of yoga in B-town.

Malaika has also appeared on several reality TV shows as a judge including 'Zara Nachke Dikha', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and 'India's Got Talent'. (ANI)

