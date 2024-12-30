Star Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has recently retired from all forms of cricket. He was the captain of IPL team Punjab Kings from 2022-2024 but he suffered from injury issues and also got dropped from Team India squad before the World Cup in 2023. Finally, he called it time on his career and decided to hang his boots. Dhawan was divorced by his former wife Aesha Mukerji in 2023 and the couple were staying separated since 2020. Dhawan's separation has sparked up several dating rumours including one with former Women's Indian Cricket Team captain Mithali Raj. There were even rumours that he is all set to marry Mithali. Although the rumour was debunked by Dhawan himself on a show. Recently, there has been rumours once again that Dhawan is dating Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi. Is Shikhar Dhawan Getting Married to Mithali Raj? Here's What the Star Indian Cricketer Revealed On His Show in JioCinema.

In November 2022, a movie starring Huma Qureshi named 'Double XL' was released. The movie featured Sonakshi Sinha as well and Shikhar Dhawan had a special appearance in the movie. Dhawan has been known to have an interest in acting and he might professionally step into acting anytime soon. Although, the rumours suggested that after starring in the movie together, now Dhawan is dating Huma and in some accounts of social media, there were also images of the duo together, which went viral. There were also YouTube channels with misleading thumbnails claiming they are now married, pouncing on the rumours.

Are Shikhar Dhawan and Huma Qureshi Married?

Shikhar Dhawan and Huma Qureshi Marriage Misleading Thumbnail on YouTube (Photo Credits: @Cricketfever-u7g/YouTube)

In reality, Shikhar Dhawan and Huma Qureshi clicked no picture together and all the pictures that went viral on social media were AI generated. They are neither married, neither they are dating. Recently, AI has made a big progress, and the doctoring of images has been much easier to do. Doctored images of Mohammed Shami and Tennis star Sania Mirza were recently doing rounds on social media with claims of the duo getting married in Dubai. It was fake and so are the rumours around Dhawan and Huma. Huma is reportedly dating her acting coach, Rachit Singh. The couple were seen together at Sonakshi Sinha's wedding earlier this year.

