Kolkata (West Bengal) [india], April 12 (ANI): India woke up to a profound cultural loss on Sunday as legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92, prompting an outpouring of tributes from across the country, including an emotional message from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In a post on X, Banerjee expressed "profound sadness" over the demise of the iconic singer, highlighting her unmatched contribution to Indian music and her enduring popularity among Bengali audiences. She described Bhosle as a "great musical genius" who "reigned over our hearts for generations."

Also Read | Asha Bhosle Dies: Legendary Singer's Son Anand Bhosle Says Last Respects To Be Paid at Residence in Lower Parel, Followed by Last Rites at Shivaji Park.

Banerjee also underscored the singer's deep cultural ties with West Bengal, noting that Bhosle recorded numerous Bengali songs that resonated widely in the state. "She sang many Bengali songs too, and is incredibly popular in Bengal also," she wrote.

Recalling the state's recognition of Bhosle's contributions, the Chief Minister mentioned that she was conferred the prestigious Bangabibhushan, West Bengal's highest civilian award, in 2018.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle No More: Which Was the Legendary Singer's Last Song?.

"My heartfelt condolences to her family and fraternity and millions of her fans all over the world," Banerjee added.

https://x.com/MamataOfficial/status/2043231994717294981

The legendary singer's son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed her passing and shared details of the last rites. According to him, the public can pay their respects at her residence, Casa Grande in Lower Parel, from 11 am on Monday. The last rites will be performed at 4 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

"My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park," Anand Bhosle told media.

Bhosle passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she had been admitted on Saturday evening due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Dr Pratit Samdani confirmed that the cause of death was multi-organ failure.

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Over a career spanning more than eight decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages and genres, from classical and ghazals to pop, cabaret, and folk.

Her versatility and expressive voice made her one of the most celebrated playback singers in the world. Her body of work earned her numerous accolades, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan. In 2011, she was recognised by Guinness World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history.

Even in her later years, she remained connected to music, continuing to inspire generations of artists and listeners.

News of Bhosle's passing has triggered widespread grief, with fans, artists, and political leaders paying tribute to her unparalleled legacy. (ANI)

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