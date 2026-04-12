Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, the versatile voice that defined eras of Indian cinema, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. She was 92. According to medical bulletins, the veteran singer succumbed to multi-organ failure following a brief period of intensive care. Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed that her last rites will be performed at Shivaji Park on Monday afternoon. Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Dies at 92 Due to Multi-Organ Failure, Confirms Son Anand Bhosle.

Asha Bhosle's Demise Marks End of Golden Era in Indian Music

Asha Bhosle was admitted to the hospital on Saturday evening after complaining of extreme exhaustion and a persistent chest infection. Her condition deteriorated overnight, leading to cardiac and respiratory complications. Doctors moved her to the ICU, but despite their efforts, she breathed her last on Sunday afternoon.

Asha Bhosle's Son Anand Bhosle Confirms Her Passing

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Her passing marks the final departure of the "Golden Era" sextet of Indian playback singing, which included her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Mukesh, and Manna Dey. Tributes have poured in from across the globe, with political leaders and film personalities mourning the loss of a "musical genius" who recorded over 12,000 songs in a career spanning eight decades.

Asha Bhosle's Last Song and Final Musical Contributions

Even in her 90s, Bhosle remained active in the recording studio, continuing to surprise fans with her vocal agility. Her last released project while alive was a collaboration titled "The Shadowy Light", featured on the album The Mountain by artist Gruff Rhys, released in early 2026. The track saw her working alongside Ajay Prasanna and the Bangash brothers, showcasing her lifelong commitment to global musical experimentation.

Watch the Music Video of ‘Shadowy Light’:

Prior to this, she celebrated the 2025 festive season with the Bengali single "Pujoye Asha", composed by the duo Shiladitya-Raj. The song was a tribute to the spirit of Durga Puja and served as a reminder of her deep connection to Bengal’s cultural landscape.

A Versatile and Record-Breaking Legacy

Born in 1933 in Sangli, Maharashtra, Asha Bhosle entered the industry at the age of nine. While she initially faced comparisons to her sister, she eventually carved a distinct path through her soprano range and ability to master diverse genres, from soulful ghazals like "Dil Cheez Kya Hai" to high-energy dance numbers like "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja". Who Is Zanai Bhosle? Know All About Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter.

Bhosle’s career was decorated with numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and the Padma Vibhushan. In 2011, the Guinness Book of World Records officially recognised her as the most recorded artist in music history. She is survived by her children and grandchildren, who have requested privacy as they prepare for her final journey.

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