Washington DC [US], June 23 (ANI): Actor and musician Marc Maron's new comedy special will be available to stream on HBO Max starting August 1, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The special, entitled Marc Maron: Panicked, will be Maron's second special for HBO and his sixth stand-up special overall. Details about the content of the special are sparse, but it describes the show saying "comedian and podcaster Marc Maron offers up his nuanced perspective on our increasingly uncertain world."

Maron is also the host of the long-running podcast WTF with Marc Maron (which he announced will end this fall after a 16-year run), as well as an actor in Netflix's Glow, the scripted series Maron, and the Apple TV+ golf comedy series Stick, in which he currently stars, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"I feel that this is the best work I've done. Everything came together. The direction, the production design, the shirt and the bits. HBO gets me and I'm thrilled to be presented by them," Maron said.

"Marc is one of the all-time greats. His standup has a way of making you laugh while also cutting right to the bone -- he's funny, raw, and entirely one of a kind. We're so happy to work with him on his second HBO special," said Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president, HBO Programming, Late Night and Specials.

The comedy special will air at 8:00 p.m. on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The show is performed, written and executive produced by Marc Maron, executive produced by David Martin, produced by Avalon and directed by Steven Feinartz, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

