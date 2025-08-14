Los Angeles [US], August 14 (ANI): With the DC Universe undergoing a major transformation under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, fans can finally have an update on the future of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn.

Following the release of 'Superman,' eyes have now turned to the other important characters in the Batman universe. While David Corenswet has already been roped in as the new Superman, the makers also have plans for a new Wonder Woman and Batman.

But will there be a new Harley Quinn as well? Or will Robbie Margot return to her fan-favourite character?

In a recent interview, James Gunn commented on the speculations around Robbie's character but kept it brief.

"That will be revealed down the line," he said, as quoted by Variety.

Gunn, though, made it clear he would like to see another 'Suicide Squad' member return - Idris Elba's Bloodsport. "I definitely am always looking for a place to put Bloodsport and figuring that out. So we'll see what happens," he said.

Margot Robbie famously portrayed Harley Quinn, the Joker's right-hand woman, in three DC films. She made her first appearance in 2016's 'Suicide Squad' and then in 'Birds of Prey' (2020) and 'The Suicide Squad' (2021).

In the Joker sequel, Lady Gaga was seen in a different version of the character opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

Speaking to Variety in 2020, Robbie spoke about falling in "love" with her DC character while shooting for the first time.

"Harley has this unpredictable nature that means she could react in any way to any situation, which as an actor is just a gift," she said at the time.

While an official update for Harley Quinn is yet to be announced, next up in James Gunn's revamped DC universe is John Cena starrer 'Peacemaker Season 2,' which heavily ties into the events of 'The Suicide Squad.' (ANI)

