Bengaluru, August 14: Kannada actor and fan murder case accused Darshan was arrested from his wife’s flat in Bengaluru on Thursday after the Supreme Court ordered cancellation of his bail and his immediate arrest. Darshan had arrived from out of town in his vehicle and met his wife and family at the Prestige South Ridge Apartments in the Hosakerehalli locality of Bengaluru.

Police took Darshan, who was wearing a white mask, into custody and shifted him to the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station. He will undergo a medical examination and will later be produced before the court. After learning that Darshan was not in Bengaluru, the police had formed three teams to track him down. Sources stated that Darshan attempted to switch cars to mislead the media and police, and entered the flat through the back entrance. A large number of fans gathered near his residence and raised slogans in his support. Darshan’s Bail Cancelled: Fan Renukaswamy’s Father Kashinath S Shivanagowdru Says Hope of Getting Justice for Murdered Son Getting Stronger.

Following the apex court order, police earlier sought to track the whereabouts of the actor, even as his advocates have approached the investigating officer, requesting that the actor be allowed to surrender before the trial court. According to police sources, Darshan had crossed the Suvarnavathi toll in Chamarajanagar district at 6.11 a.m. on Thursday and went to Tamil Nadu to attend a horse fair. They also revealed that Darshan had gone to Mysuru on Wednesday night and later travelled to Madikeri.

Earlier in the day, Pavithra Gowda, the prime accused and partner of Darshan, was arrested from her residence in RR Nagar, Bengaluru. A team from RR Nagar police, led by the inspector and accompanied by women police officers, carried out the arrest. Police sources said she would undergo a medical examination before being produced before the trial court. Supreme Court Cancels Darshan Thoogudeepa’s Bail in Renukaswamy Murder Case, Warns Against VIP Treatment for Kannada Star in Jail.

In the morning, Pavithra Gowda posted a message on Instagram stating: "The truth holds greater power than anything else in this world. No matter how long it takes, justice will always find its way and be served.” Sources said she broke down after hearing the verdict. They added that the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict while she was performing special prayers at the Rajarajeshwari temple.

Bengaluru police have formed separate teams to arrest all seven accused by the end of the day. Police officials have been directed to produce the accused before the court either in person or via video conference by day’s end. DCP West S. Girish stated that so far the police have arrested five accused - Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, Laxman, Pradosh, and Nagaraj aka Naga.

Efforts are also underway to trace the other two accused - Jagadish alias Jagga and Anukumar alias Anu, both residents of Chitradurga district. Police sources stated that the police teams have reached Chitradurga already. The Supreme Court, cancelling the bail of Darshan in connection with the fan murder case, ordered the authorities to take him into custody immediately. It similarly cancelled the bail of Pavithra Gowda and five other accused persons, who will also be taken into custody immediately following the verdict.

A bench comprising Justices R. Mahadevan and J.B. Pardiwala pronounced the verdict, stating that the High Court's decision in the case was flawed. The court further directed that the trial of witnesses be carried out swiftly, stressing that no one, regardless of their stature, is above the law.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested on June 11, 2024, on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga. Pavithra Gowda had earlier urged the Supreme Court not to cancel her bail, stating that she is a single parent who needs to care for her daughter, a class 10 student, and also look after her aged parents.

Her submission had claimed she was a victim of sexual harassment by Renukaswamy. On the day of the crime, she had no communication with any of the accused. She argued that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges of kidnapping and murder against her. She further emphasised that she has no criminal background and had no involvement in Renukaswamy’s murder.

