Entertainment News | Margot Robbie Returns to Met Gala in Intricately Embroidered Gold Chanel Gown

Washington [US], May 5 (ANI): After a three-year hiatus, Margot Robbie made a striking return to the Met Gala 2026, turning heads in a custom gold gown that embodied this year's theme, 'Fashion Is Art.'

The 35-year-old actor arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a fitted gold ensemble featuring a cascading train, marking her first appearance at the event since 2023.

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As per People magazine, designed by Chanel's new creative director, Matthieu Blazy, the gown showcased a draped bodice and flowing skirt, finished with a delicate train adorned with flower petal appliques in matching gold tones.

The couture piece included nearly 1,100 pieces of embroidery and required 761 hours of craftsmanship.

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Robbie complemented the look with minimal jewellery, rings on both hands and drop earrings, while styling her blonde hair in a sleek updo.

This year's Met Gala dress code, 'Fashion Is Art,' aligns with the museum's spring 2026 exhibition, 'Costume Art.'

Andrew Bolton, curator in charge of the Costume Institute, described the exhibition's ambition, saying, "It will be transformative for our department, but I also think it's going to be transformative to fashion more generally, the fact that an art museum like The Met is actually giving a central location to fashion," as quoted by People magazine.

The exhibit will explore "the centrality of the dressed body in the museum's vast collection" by pairing artworks spanning 5,000 years with historical and contemporary garments.

Robbie, a regular at the Met Gala since her debut in 2014, has consistently delivered memorable fashion moments.

She first attended in a custom Prada gown, debuting a brunette hairstyle. In subsequent years, she opted for understated elegance with Calvin Klein and later paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in 2023 by wearing a Chanel design from the label's spring/summer 1993 archives, originally worn by Cindy Crawford. (ANI)

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