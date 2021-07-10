New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Actor Meezaan Jaaferi remembered his late legendary grandfather Jagdeep by penning a heartfelt note and sharing a clip of a scene from the cult classic movie 'Kaalia' featuring Jagdeep and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Two days after his grandfather's first death anniversary, Meezaan took to Instagram and shared a video clip that he termed as one of his 'few favourite scenes' of his late grandfather.

In the video, Jagdeep can be seen portraying the role of a car showroom dealer, praising the car so that Amitabh takes it for a test drive.

In the caption, Meezaan wrote, "It's been a year since dada has passed. It feels weird to think about it sometimes. From the motivation to the constant positivity, from the unlimited stories to the unbelievable wisdom, there was much to learn from you and much to share."

"I guess ill remember you through all the good times we had but the world will always remember you though your work and the legacy you left behind. This is from one of my few favourite scenes that he did and i just thought ill share it with you guys," he added.

Getting emotional, the 'Hungama 2' actor emphasised realising the value of a person when they had gone. "I guess that's one of life's many mysteries. To the man who dedicated his life only to his ma and cinema #jagdeep," Meezaan concluded.

Jagdeep had breathed his last on July 8, 2020, at the age of 81. Speaking of his contribution to Indian cinema, the late legendary star had been a part of several big films through the 70s, 80s and even through the 90s.

He was best known for his impeccable comic timing. He is still remembered for playing the role of Soorma Bhopali in the film 'Sholay'.

Meanwhile, on Meezaan's work front, the actor will be soon seen in the upcoming rom-com 'Hungama 2'. The Priyadarshan directorial also stars Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty. The movie will have a digital premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 23, this year. (ANI)

